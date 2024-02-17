Fake Guide Escorts US Ambassador to Fatehpur Sikri in Agra

Agra: In a gross security negligence, the US Ambassador to India was accompanied by a fake guide during his visit to Fatehpur Sikri in Agra on Thursday.

The fake guide, identified as Shadab accompanied US Ambassador Eric Michael Garcetti, who is on a tour to Agra with his family. In a video that went viral on social media, Shadab was seen escorting Garcetti and his family for sightseeing under the supervision of several police personnel. The issue has raised serious concern over VVIP security.

An official of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), Rajkumar Patel said that an information about an unauthorised tourist guide taking VVIPs around the monument has been received. "It is for the police to take action against such unauthorised guides. Police deals with VVIP security here," he said.

Even though the tourism police station has a list of all the tour guides, many unauthorised guides are found roaming around at the parking slots of East and West Gate of Agra, in front of Red Fort and Fatehpur Sikri.

In August 2023, a 36-member high-level delegation from El Salvador was taken to the Taj Mahal by a fake guide. After the matter came to light, an investigation was ordered by the district magistrate.

In June 2023, Vietnam Defence Minister Jen Phan Wang Giang faced a similar situation. ​Prior to this, on November 19, 2022, US Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro was also accompanied by a fake guide during his visit to Taj Mahal.