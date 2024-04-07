Exodus of Leaders from BRS Continues as Bhadrachalam MLA Venkat Rao Quits Party, Joins Congress

author img

By PTI

Published : 23 hours ago

Tellam Venkat Rao, a legislator from the opposition BRS party in Telangana, joined Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and cabinet colleague P Srinivas Reddy. In response to this, BRS working president K T Rama Rao criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly "poaching" one BRS MLA, stating that Gandhi's party had previously discussed party defections and amendments to the 10th schedule for automatic disqualification.

Tellam Venkat Rao, a legislator from the opposition BRS party in Telangana, joined Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and cabinet colleague P Srinivas Reddy on Sunday. In response to this, BRS working president K T Rama Rao criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly "poaching" one BRS MLA, stating that Gandhi's party had previously discussed party defections and amendments to the 10th schedule for automatic disqualification.

Hyderabad: In a blow to the opposition BRS party in Telangana, one of its legislators Tellam Venkat Rao on Sunday joined Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his cabinet colleague P Srinivas Reddy.

Along with Venkat Rao, several BRS leaders from Bhadrachalam constituency joined Congress, the ruling party sources said. Venkat Rao, MLA from Bhadrachalam, is the third legislator who quit BRS and joined the Congress in recent days.

Meanwhile, BRS working president K T Rama Rao, attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over BRS Bhadrachalam MLA Venkat Rao joining the Congress, alleging his (Rahul Gandhi's) party "poached" one BRS MLA.

Rama Rao in a post on 'X' said: "This hypocrisy of a party called Congress. Yesterday @RahulGandhi waxed eloquent about party defections & amendments to 10th schedule for automatic disqualification. Today, his party shamelessly poached one BRS MLA. When you don't mean it, Why this Nautanki & Drama Rahul Ji?."

Earlier on March 31, BRS MLA from Ghanpur ( Station) and former minister Kadiam Srihari and his daughter Kadiam Kavya joined Congress party. Another MLA from Khairtabad Danam Nagender also quit the party and joined Congress. He will be contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Secunderbad segment. Several leaders have deserted BRS after the party lost power in the Assembly polls held last year.

Read More

  1. Delhi Excise Case: BRS Leader Kavitha Urges Court to Recall Order Allowing CBI to Quiz Her in Jail
  2. BRS Leader KTR Jibes at Kangana Ranaut Over Her 'Subhash Chandra Bose India's First PM' Remark

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Home-Cooked Veg Thali Price Rose By 7% And Non-Veg-Thali Declined By 7% Y-O-Y In March

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.