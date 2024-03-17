Ex-Babri Masjid Litigant, Iqbal Ansari plays Holi with saints in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: In a display of religious harmony and brotherhood, former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, Iqbal Ansari, was seen playing Holi with the saints and sages in Ayodhya on Saturday. He celebrated the festival with Mahant Paramhans Acharya, head of Tapasvi Cantonment.

During which, gulal was applied on each other amid music and dance performances. Holi starts in the temples of Ayodhya at the beginning of the Basant Panchami. This time, the festival has become more significant in the temple town following Ram Lalla's consecration on January 22

"This is the first Holi in Ayodhya, Lord Ram's birthplace after his consecration. The dispute that existed over Ram Temple has ended and now Holi is being celebrated by all together. Thus, we celebrated the occasion on the temple premises. We want to give a message that Hindus and Muslims are playing Holi together and this is our Ganga-Jamuna culture," Acharya said.

He said that Holi is a festival of colours and also the union of all religions. The festival is being celebrated together with the Muslims, he added.

Ansari said it is a tradition that is continuing down the ages. "Holi is a festival of the union of all religions. We and Acharya Paramahamsa are together playing Holi. This time, the festival is being celebrated to welcome Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and so it is very special," Ansari said.