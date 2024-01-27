Loading...

Nitish's Defection Just Matter of Time: Political Expert

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 27, 2024, 8:52 AM IST

Senior scribe and political pundit Kaushalendra Priyadarshi categorically stated that all had been decided between Nitish Kumar and BJP and it is just a formality that he would take oath as the CM once again.

Patna (Bihar): All speculations should be put to rest as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's switchover to NDA is inevitable, according to political experts. Given a scenario, where Nitish does eventually jump the ship, it will be a huge blow to the INDIA alliance that aspires to usurp the Narendra Modi dispensation.

Political pundits opine that Nitish Kumar as part of NDA, will be sworn in as the CM on January 28. Senior journalist Kaushalendra Priyadarshi said, "If we talk about recent events, the message is clear that Nitish Kumar is not comfortable being in the Mahagathbandhan also comprising RJD and Congress. The political slugfest between RJD and JDU indicates that the alliance has reached a point of no return."

Priyadarshi mentioned that Nitish has the numbers. Though RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav wants to show his strength, it will be a futile exercise. "With Nitish inching closer towards NDA, chances are his MLAs won't walk out on him," he added.

Currently, RJD and BJP have 89 and 88 MLAs respectively. If JDU and other parties join BJP, then the number rises to 128 and RJD-Congress would be left with barely 117.

According to Priyadarshi, Nitish is miffed at being ignored for the post of the INDIA convener. "Instead of projecting Nitish Kumar as the Prime Minister, he was kept in the dark for two months. This stance was potent enough for him to see no hope in the alliance," he added.

The next 24 hours are extremely crucial with the BJP playing a hard bargain game asking for two Deputy Chief Ministers. But what it seems conspicuous is the fact that it is just a matter of time before the official picture is revealed.

