Enforcement Agencies Seize Rs 507 Cr Worth Illegal Liquor, Drugs, Metals in Rajasthan since March 1

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections, the Election Commission is up in arms to take control of law and order in Rajasthan to maintain peace and stability before April 19, the day of the commencement of polls. Since March 1, the different enforcement agencies seized drugs, liquor, precious metals, freebies and illegal cash worth about a whopping Rs 507.44 crore.

Out of this 507 Cr, Rs 400 cr alone was seized after the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on March 16. Rajasthan ranks first in the country in terms of seizures. After the implementation of the MCC, Rs 277 crore was seized in Maharashtra, Rs 151 crore in Punjab, Rs 125 crore in Delhi, Rs 95 crore in West Bengal, Rs 78 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 70 crore in Telangana, Rs 68 crore in Karnataka, and Rs 64 crore in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh each.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Praveen Gupta said that to ensure that the elections in the state are not impacted negatively, multiple agencies have been keeping a strict vigil on the usage of suspicious items and illegal money. In this sequence, continuous seizure actions are being taken across the state. Since March 1, suspicious items and cash worth more than Rs 15 crore each have been seized in 14 districts of Rajasthan.

Look at the amount seized in each district from the list below:

Jodhpur: Rs 39.31 Cr

Jaipur: Rs 26.96 Cr

Udaipur: Rs 25.33 Cr

Alwar: Rs 23.18 Cr

Nagaur: Rs 22.03 Cr

Churu: Rs 21.84 Cr

Jhunjhunu: Rs 20.46 Cr

Bhilwara: Rs 20.24 Cr

Dausa: Rs 19.79 Cr

Barmer: Rs 19.40 Cr

Sriganganagar: Rs 18.94 Cr

Chittorgarh: Rs 17.39 Cr

Bikaner: Rs 15.47 Cr

The CEO said that according to the reports received from multiple agencies in the state, from March 1, 2024, Rs 23 crore 72 lahks in cash, drugs worth about Rs 95 crore 61 lahks, liquor worth Rs 33 Crore, precious metals like gold and silver worth Rs 39 crore seven lakh have been seized.

Besides, other materials worth Rs 314 crore 75 lakh and freebies worth more than Rs 1 crore 16 lakh have also been seized. He said that since the implementation of the MCC, Rs 22 crore 76 lakhs in cash, drugs worth about Rs 48 crore 58 lakhs, liquor worth about Rs 27 crore 5 lakhs and liquor worth Rs 31 crore 19 lakhs have been seized.

State Police, State Excise, Narcotics Department and Income Tax Department are prominent among the executive agencies taking action against the illegal transportation of these suspicious items. These investigating and monitoring agencies and departments are keeping a strict vigil across the state and action is being taken as per rules on any suspicious case.