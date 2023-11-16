Bhopal: As model code of conduct comes into force for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, authorities have seized alleged illegal property worth Rs 331 crore breaking all the previous records, sources have said. All previous records of seizure of cash, illegal liquor and other property in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections have been broken since the code of conduct for the assembly elections in the state came into force on October 21.

According to Chief Electoral Officer, Anupan Rajan, goods worth more than Rs 331 crore have been seized by the joint monitoring teams of the Election Commission and the police in the last 25 days. In the seized property, cash amount of more than Rs 38 crore has been seized, he said. To be precise, a cash amount of Rs 38.49 crore, illicit liquor Rs 62.9 crore, narcotics Rs 17.2 crore, precious metals Rs 92.74 crore and other material Rs 121.61 crore are included in the seized property.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, this figure of seizure is four times that of the last election of 2018. Pertinently, during the Code of Conduct in 2018, property worth Rs 72.93 crore was seized in MP. “Black money is used extensively in elections. Because of this, cash is transported from one place to another, so that it can be used in elections,” CEO Rajan said.

The Election Commission establishes monitoring posts at different places across the state including the border areas of the state. Apart from this, instructions are also given to Income Tax Department, ED to take action in such cases. Chief Election Officer Anupan Rajan said that this time strict action has been taken across the state for fear-free and fair elections in the state.

Restrictive action has been taken against about 2 lakh people in the state, he said. He said that 2.85 lakh licensed weapons have been deposited in the police stations. “To prevent the use of illegal money and other materials in the elections, more than 800 checkpoints were established in the state and continuous checking is being done, which is why more than Rs 331 crore has been seized this time,” he added.

He said that the election commission will ensure that voters vote without any pressure or influence. Former Election Commissioner OP Rawat expressed concern about the increasing use of black money in elections. “The increase in seizures is worrying because it shows that illegal money and liquor are being used in elections,” he said.