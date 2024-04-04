EC should rethink BRS recognition over phone tapping charges: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said the Election Commission should have a rethink on the recognition of BRS in light of the phone tapping allegations against the party. The Union Minister urged the poll panel to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

"Terrible issues" are coming to light during the ongoing police probe into the allegations of phone tapping and some police officers have already been arrested, he said citing media reports. "This is not an ordinary case. It is a very serious matter. This is not only a political vindictive action and not just a phone tapping matter for political benefit. But, a violation of personal privacy, respect of individuals and concerned rules had happened," he told reporters here.

The BRS government led by former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had functioned against the rules of the Election Commission in 2018 assembly polls, 2019 Lok Sabha polls and subsequent by-polls to Dubbak, Huzurabad Munugode assembly seats and municipal corporation elections, he alleged. Referring to police reports, he said the phones of BJP candidates in Dubbak, Huzurabad bypolls and the phones of BJP leaders in Munugode by-election were tapped. The phones of industrialists and prominent persons in society have also been tapped, he claimed. Reddy asked Chandrasekhar Rao as to who is responsible for it.

"As per reports, the former CM KCR and his family members are involved in it," Kishan Reddy said adding "It is a serious matter and its consequences would also be serious." Phone tapping can be done only in cases pertaining to national security and with the written permission of Home Secretary, the BJP leader pointed out. "However, no such rules were followed during the KCR raj," he alleged. Reddy urged the Governor to order a high-level inquiry into the matter and sought tough action against those who are guilty. "On behalf of BJP, I demand that tough action be taken against former CM KCR," he said.

He also hit out at BRS Working President K T Rama Rao over his reported comments that he had nothing to do with the phone tapping issue. "The Election Commission should rethink on the recognition of BRS as the previous government had violated the poll code and behaved in a manner that was in contravention of Election Commission's orders," he added. Reddy suggested that the BJP would consider complaining to the Election Commission, which has a responsibility to take it suo motu and to act tough.

BRS leader K T Rama Rao had on Wednesday said he had nothing to do with the alleged phone tapping during the previous BRS regime. Four police officers have so far been arrested in connection with the case after a police complaint was lodged on March 10. On the poll 'guarantees' announced by the Congress ahead of Telangana Legislative Assembly polls last year, Kishan Reddy said the state's farmers should question Congress leaders on the party's promises, including loan waiver and bonus on MSP.

BJP's Kisan Morcha would organise 'satyagraha' seeking implementation of the promises made to farmers on Friday, he said. The BJP leader also slammed the ruling Congress and BJP for allegedly encouraging defections of MLAs. BRS in the past and now Congress encouraged defection of leaders though they were elected on a particular party's ticket and without quitting their post, he charged.