Driver Killed After Car Catches Fire on National Highway 44 in Haryana

Panipat: In a horrific accident reported from Haryana, a man was burnt alive after the car he was driving caught fire and overturned on the National Highway 44 in Panipat district of the state on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, officials said.

It is learnt that the car bearing registration number HR60J-1040 going towards Delhi suddenly caught fire due to which the driver lost control on the vehicle which skidded the road and overturned on the road after hitting the divider. Due to the overturning of the car, the driver could not come out and he was burnt alive in the fire leading to his death, an official said.

While the identification of the deceased driver was not immediately known, an official said that the vehicle is registered by the Samalkha SDM Authority in the name of Anil Kumar, a resident of Dadola village of Samalkha in Panipat. Online registration has revealed that all the documents of the car are complete.

Passers-by informed the police and fire department about the accident. On receiving the information, the police and fire department team reached the spot. After about 40 minutes of hectic efforts, the fire was controlled but by then the car had been burnt to ashes.

Police has kept the body of the car driver in the mortuary of Panipat Civil Hospital. The post-mortem of the body will be done after the family is traced. The investigating officer said that investigation of the case is going on from every angle.