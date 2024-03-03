"Does he not feel ashamed?": RJD chief Lalu Yadav slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Patna (Bihar): Coming down heavily on Bihar Chief Minister after Janata Dal (United) returned to the NDA fold recently, Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday said that Nitish Kumar was never abused by his party when he previously broke the alliance with them in 2017 and further questioned whether the JD-U chief feels ashamed about his act of changing sides.

Addressing the party's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' in Patna, Lalu Yadav said, "We never abused him when he broke alliance with us. We just called him Paltu-Ram at that time. But we made the same mistake again, and Tejashwi made the same mistake again. We knew something was happening in Raj Bhawan. There was nothing wrong with that government (previous Bihar govt). Does he not feel ashamed?"

He further appealed to the public to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and said that the opinion of Bihar resonates with the country. "Bihar has given lots of great personalities. In the same Gandhi Maidan, leaders of the country have held rallies and meetings. A message went to the whole country from here. Bihar's opinion has so much power that the people of the country imitate what Bihar decides. Tomorrow also, the same is going to happen," he said.

RJD's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' was also attended by other opposition leaders such as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Kharge, and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. At Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav also took a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that the Bihar government should get its insurance done as it runs the risk of the JD-U supremo taking repeated U-turns.

"They (BJP) say 'Modi ki Guarantee', but who will take the guarantee of Nitish Kumar?"They call us nepotism but they have Samrat Choudhary, brother of Ram Vilas Paswan, Manjhi ji's son has been made minister, it doesn't look like any nepotism to them," Tejahswi said.

"Due to the U-turn taken by Nitish Kumar, it seems that the state government should get its insurance done. They say Modi ki Guarantee, but who will take the guarantee of Nitish Kumar," he said a day after PM Modi accused Congress-RJD of nepotism," he added.

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "Jhooton Ka Sardar", Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the PM has become a master at spreading lies and no one in the country has benefited from the Centre's policies in the last 10 years.

"PM Modi is destroying the country. Did Modi give 2 crore jobs? He also promised to bring black money from other countries. He also promised the construction of pucca houses by 2022. He also promised to double the farmer's income. Did Modi fulfil all this? These all are lies which means Modiji is Jhooton ka sardar (king of lies). No one has benefited from his schemes in the last 10 years," Kharge said while addressing the public at RJD's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally'. The Congress chief further appealed to the public to help the INDIA bloc fight in its quest to "save democracy".