11 CRPF Jawans on Way to Election Duty Injured in Chhattisgarh Road Accident

Jagdalpur: At least 11 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the driver on way to their election duty for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, were injured after the ambulance they were traveling in met with an accident in Jagdalpur area of Bastar district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday March 30, an official said.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known. It is learnt that the CRPF personnel of the 188 battalion were being taken from Jagdalpur to Kondagaon in an ambulance when the vehicle went out of control in Ratenga of Lohandiguda block and overturned. In the road accident, at least 11 soldiers and the driver of the ambulance were injured. The CRPF personnel and the driver of the vehicle were shifted to the Community Health Center of Lohandiguda, the official said.

He said that the injured are being referred to the Medical College, Dimarapal Hospital for specialised treatment. Further proceedings into the incident are going on.

Tight security for Bastar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The first phase of voting in the Lok Sabha elections is to be held on April 19 in which the Bastar parliamentary seat is also going to polls out of the 11 Lok Sabha seats of Chhattisgarh.

Since Bastar division is a Naxal affected area, additional security personnel have been deployed in Bastar for the elections.

Candidates for Bastar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP has fielded Mahesh Kashyap on Bastar seat while Congress has fielded former minister Kawasi Lakhma. Bastar seat is represented by sitting Congress MP and Chhattisgarh PCC Chief Deepak Baij.