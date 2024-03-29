10 Passengers Die as Cab Falls into Gorge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

10 Passengers Die as Cab Falls into Gorge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that 10 bodies have been recovered so far and rescue operations are currently on. Teams of police, SDRF and QRT are at the spot.

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir): Nearly 10 people died after the cab they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban area on Friday, police said.

After the accident was reported, police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Ramban Civil Quick Response Team (QRT) reached the spot and rescue operation was initiated immediately. The accident took place near the Battery Chashma on the national highway in Ramban area when the passenger cab was going from Jammu to Srinagar. Bodies of around 10 passengers have been recovered by the rescue team till now, police said.

According to police, the gorge is deep and dark below and it has been raining continuously, making the rescue operation challenging.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he has spoke to Deputy Commissioner Ramban Baseer-ul-Haq regarding the mishap and is in constant touch with the authorities.

"Spoke to DC Ramban, Baseer-ul-Haq, after learning about the tragic road accident in which a passenger taxi rolled down a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Battery Chashma, leading to the death of 10 people. I'm in constant touch. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families," Singh said.

A senior officer of Jammu and Kashmir Police said the passenger cab fell into a 300-metre deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Battery Chashma in the Ramban area. Teams of police, SDRF and civil QRT are at the spot and rescue operations are underway, he said.

