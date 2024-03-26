Mirzapur: In a horrific road accident reported from Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Holi, four youths from the same village were killed after the motorcycle they were riding had a head-on collision with a truck in Mirzapur district of the state on Monday March 25, police said. It is believed that the rider was riding the motorcycle in the wrong direction.

The tragic incident happened near Samogra village of Dehat Kotwali area late on Monday night.

Four Youths on Way to Celebrate Holi Killed in Horrific Road Accident in Uttar Pradesh

Divulging further details about the incident, CO Manjari Rao said that Rakesh Kumar Singh (24), Sonu Prajapati (20), Pawan Prajapati (20) and Vikas Prajapati (22) of Samogra village of Dehat Kotwali area came out on a motorcycle late on Monday night to play Holi.

While the four youths were on their way towards Chunar from Samogra village on Rewa-Chunar highway, they had a head-on collision with a truck going towards Rewa, the police officer said. He said that the collision was so severe that the front part of the truck got damaged. All four youths were seriously injured in the accident. A crowd of people gathered at the spot of the accident and also informed the local police about the accident.

With the help of villagers, the police took the injured to the Trauma Center of the District Divisional Hospital in an ambulance where all four youths succumbed, an official said. CO Manjari Rao said that the bodies of all four have been sent for post-mortem. The truck has been seized and the absconding driver is being searched, Singh said.

The tragic death of the four youths triggered a wave of mourning among the villagers. Union Minister and Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel has expressed grief over the horrific road accident.