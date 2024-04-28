Congress MLA Harish Chaudhary, Independent Candidate Ravindra Singh Bhati Receive Threats Online

Barmer (Rajasthan): Despite conduction of peaceful elections across 25 seats in Rajasthan, information about threat posts are surfacing online in Barmer. MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati and Congress leader and MLA, Harish Chaudhary received death threats via online posts on Saturday, the screenshot of which went viral soon.

A death threat was issued to Chaudhary from an account named 'VP Bana' on social media. The post said: "Harish Chaudhary is a guest only for a few days. We will kill Harish Chaudhary." After the screenshot of this threat surfaced, Chaudhary's supporters demanded tight security for him.

A complaint was filed at the Balotra Police Station regarding the threats made to Chaudhary. Balotra Superintendent of Police, Kundan Kunwariya said that investigation is underway and the case will be solved soon. "The matter will now be handled by the SHO as the case has been handed over to him. We will trace the accused soon," he added.

In the meantime, Chaudhary left for Delhi to ensure protection from such miscreants. Adding to this, Bhati too received a social media threat on the same day from an ID named Rohit Godara Kapurisar.

The post said: "If Bhati tries to jump like this, his work will be finished." After receiving the threat, Bhati said that he has faith in the Almighty and that the lord would protect him.

Notorious gangster from Rajasthan, Rohit Godara, has stated on social media that his name is being used improperly and that he did not threaten Independent candidate Ravindra Singh Bhati. Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, clarified this after Bhati, a candidate for the Lok Sabha from Barmer, claimed to have received threats from the gangster via a Facebook post.



Godara urged that the police launch an unbiased investigation into the purported threatening post against Bhati in a Facebook post, in which he denied any involvement with the threat made under his name.

"In my name, Ravindra Singh Bhati has received a threat through a Facebook post. I have no dealings with this threat. Ravindra Bhati, coming from a poor family, is working for the welfare of society in his journey from student politics to the Assembly and is now contesting Lok Sabha elections. He is doing good work for the poor," Godara wrote.

Godara also alleged that the politicians in power are not able to digest the fact that Bhati was becoming famous. "Because of this, an attempt is being made to suppress my brother by misusing my name. We have no fight with any particular caste. Our fight is well known. Through this post, I appeal to the police to conduct an impartial investigation into this threatening post," Godara added.