Coast Guard Rescues Eight People from Flooded Boat off Kundapura Coast

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 25, 2024, 2:58 PM IST

The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday carried out a rescue operation of eight crew members from a flooded boat after receiving a distress call off the coast of Kundapura in Karnataka.

The Indian Coast Guard eight members of a crew from a flooded boat after receiving a distress call off the coast of Kundapura in Karnataka on Wednesday.

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday carried out a rescue operation of eight members of a crew from a flooded boat after receiving a distress call off the coast of Kundapura in Karnataka. "In a swift operation @IndiaCoastGuard Ship Rajdoot rescued 08 crew of distressed IFB Ajmeer-I (IND-KA-02-MM-4882) 10 NM west of #Kundapura on 20 Mar which had a major flooding at sea. Indian Coast Guard Ship Rajdoot reassured the crew & provided de-flooding assistance," the Indian Coast Guard said in a post on X."

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.