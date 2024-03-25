Coast Guard Rescues Eight People from Flooded Boat off Kundapura Coast

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday carried out a rescue operation of eight members of a crew from a flooded boat after receiving a distress call off the coast of Kundapura in Karnataka. "In a swift operation @IndiaCoastGuard Ship Rajdoot rescued 08 crew of distressed IFB Ajmeer-I (IND-KA-02-MM-4882) 10 NM west of #Kundapura on 20 Mar which had a major flooding at sea. Indian Coast Guard Ship Rajdoot reassured the crew & provided de-flooding assistance," the Indian Coast Guard said in a post on X."