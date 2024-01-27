Chirag Paswan, JP Nadda meet Amit Shah amid Bihar Political Crisis

New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda, at the Union Home Minister's residence in Delhi.

"It was important to know what is happening in Bihar today. On this issue, I held a meeting with Amit Shah and JP Nadda ji today. I have kept my concerns before them over Bihar. They have given assurance on various issues. The situation is very positive regarding the alliance. In the coming days, the situation will become more clear, and after that, our party will take a stand. We are a part of NDA today," Chirag Paswan said after the meeting with BJP's top brass concluded.

Ahead of the meeting, speaking to reporters, LJP(Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan said, "Everything will be known in some time".

Amid, the buzz over Nitish Kumar's return to NDA fold, political parties including JDU, RJD, BJP and Congress are conducting their party meetings to decide their further step in the ongoing political crisis in the state.

A BJP Legislators and all office bearers meeting is also scheduled for today at party office at 4 pm.

Former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha said, "Nitish Kumar has built an image where everyone keeps guessing and estimating which alliance he will join and when. The signs indicate that Nitish is not comfortable with RJD at all, it seems like he's suffocated there.