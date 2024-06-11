Chinese Citizen Dies After Trying To Kill Self In Bihar Jail

Muzaffarpur: A Chinese citizen, who was arrested for illegally entering India, died after allegedly making a suicide attempt at a jail in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, officials said on Tuesday.

Deceased, Li Jiaqi from Shandong province in China, was taken to the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital after he fell unconscious inside the toilet of the Shaheed Khudiram Central Jail after trying to cut his private parts with broken spectacles glass. He died during treatment on Tuesday morning, jail superintendent said.

Li Jiaqi was arrested from Brahmapura police station area on June 6 for not possessing an Indian visa or any other valid travel document. He had entered India through Nepal border. A mobile phone, three small stone statues, a map of China and some currencies of China, Tuan, Nepal and India were recovered from him.

A case was registered against him under The Foreigners Act, 1946. The district police along with a team of intelligence department officials interrogated him after which, he was shifted to the Shaheed Khudiram Central Jail.

On Friday evening, the inmates found him injured and unconscious inside the jail toilet. The jail administration admitted him to the hospital and upon interrogation, the inmates told that he had attempted suicide by cutting his private parts.

Treatment was underway and the man succumbed to his injuries this morning, jail superintendent said.

