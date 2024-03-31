Chhattisgarh deputy CM Meets Youth Hospitalised After Injury in IED Blast

Raipur: Chhattisgarh deputy Chief Minister and home minister Vijay Sharma on Sunday went to a private hospital in Raipur to meet a youth, who is undergoing treatment after being injured in an IED blast in Gangalu area three weeks ago. Sharma said the violence caused by Naxalites in Bastar is an obstacle to the state's development.

"The IEDs planted in the forests are not only harming our soldiers but causing destruction to the local residents, animals and the forests. The IEDs are a major threat to all," the minister said.

After being injured in the blast on March 11, Guddu Markam alias Guddu Lekam, was taken hostage by the Naxals and finally released on March 28. Since then, he is undergoing treatment.

Sharma said Naxalites took Guddu into hostage but released him after being pressurised by the villagers. "He was initially admitted to a hospital in Bijapur and from there referred to Raipur. The youth's condition is very critical and infection has spread through his leg. I have discussed his health condition with the doctors and asked them to provide the best treatment", Sharma said.

The home minister said that the common people are in trouble due to the Naxalites. "Who does not want electricity, hospitals, schools, colleges and roads in Bastar. But, IEDs are coming up as a huge obstacle for development. It is not just the security personnel but civilians, animals and nature that are being harmed by the Naxalites