Caught on CCTV, Constable Shoots Self Dead in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: A constable attached to the Special Protection Force (SPF) allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver in Visakhapatnam on Thursday morning, police said. The incident has been captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

The deceased identified as Polavarapu Shankarrao, was a resident of Maddilapalem area of the city and worked as a security guard at the Visakhapatnam branch of the Indian Overseas Bank near Jyoti Book Depot in Dwarakanagar.

The incident took place at around 6 am, an hour after he joined duty today. As per the CCTV footage, Shankarrao took out his service revolver from his pocket and fired at his chest. He fell on the ground and succumbed to his injuries on the spot. A staff who was standing nearby rushed towards him after hearing the gunshot and informed Dwarka police station.

The deceased is survived by his wife, seven-year-old son and two-year-old daughter. Dwarkanagar ACP Rambabu said it is likely that he ended his life due to financial constraints or there may be some other reason. The body has been shifted to KGH for postmortem, he added.

Three of Shankarrao's colleagues, who were also on duty when the incident occurred said they ran to the spot after hearing the gunshot and saw him lying unconscious on the ground.

The police are investigating into the incident. It has been learnt that a suicide note has been recovered from Shankarrao's pocket. The letter is being examined by the senior officials.

Shankarrao hailed from Rajam town of Vizianagaram district. According to his colleagues he did not have any quarrel with his family members nor was he involved in any property dispute. He might be under work related pressures or suffering from some financial problems, they said.