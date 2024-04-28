Candidate from Odisha Overcomes Financial Constraints to Secure 99 Percentile in JEE Mains 2024

Kota (Rajasthan): A boy from the Angul district in Odisha cracked the Joint Entrance Exam Main 2024 and secured 99 percentile, overcoming his financial stringencies. Rahul Kumar Sahu, who is currently preparing for JEE Advanced Exam, is elated with his results after struggling hard due to his poor financial conditions.

He reminisced the hard days when he was almost forced to leave Kota due to weak economic conditions. Thanking his teachers, he said that it was only due to his faculty members, who stepped in to bear the expenses of his education and lodging, that he was able to prepare for JEE Mains and secure brilliant marks.

Sahu said that his family was Below Poverty Line but he overcame his personal obstacles to come to Kota and pursue his Engineering degree. A 50 per cent fee concession was also offered to him but his marks were continuously decreasing due to stress and anxiety.

"In such a situation, I had made up my mind to return. I was sure that I would not be able to achieve my target and would end up wasting my father's hard-earned money. I had a talk with my father and decided to return. However, when the faculty got the information, they consulted me and decided to bear my living expenses. Some of my relatives also pitched in money for my stay here in Kota," he added.

Sahu shared that excelled in Math from the beginning and had always aspired to become an engineer. "It was only on the internet that I came to know about how to prepare for the JEE exam. I won the gold medal at the International Maths Olympiad in class X," he added.