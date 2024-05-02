Cal HC Satisfied at CBI Probe Progress in Sandeshkhali, Allows NHRC to Be Party in the Case

By PTI

Published : May 2, 2024, 3:10 PM IST

The Calcutta High Court has approved the CBI's investigation into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. The court has allowed the National Human Rights Commission to join the case. The court has also directed the CBI to investigate alleged illegal land conversion for pisciculture.

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday expressed satisfaction with the progress of the CBI's probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.

The court permitted the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to be added as a party to the case, following its application. Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, along with Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, reviewed the CBI's report and granted the agency's request to keep the details confidential.

The court had on April 10 directed the CBI to probe the allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali and directed it to file a progress report on Thursday.

The court, which is monitoring the investigation, had also directed the central agency to probe alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into waterbodies for pisciculture after conducting a thorough inspection of revenue records and physical inspection of land alleged to have been converted.

Holding that its presence will assist the court in the present case, the bench granted permission to NHRC to be added as party to the matter. The court is hearing a suo motu petition and other PILs with regard to the incidents in Sandeshkhali.

Stating that there are over 900 allegations of land grabbing, the CBI sought the court's direction to the state authorities for cooperation. The court directed the state authorities to extend "fullest cooperation" and said if there is any shortage of staff, appropriate authorities will deploy additional staff for the purpose and they will work in tandem with the CBI.

The court scheduled the next hearing for June 13, directing the CBI to submit a further progress report. Noting that the state had moved a special leave petition before the Supreme Court on the matter, the division bench stated that the apex court has said that the pendency of the appeal cannot be used as a ground for any pause in the ongoing probe. The bench directed that the orders issued by this court have to be scrupulously complied with.

Petitioner-lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal argued that despite filing affidavits detailing the horrifying incidents, some victims of sexual assault were hesitant to speak the truth due to fear. She had previously submitted several hundred complaints, encompassing allegations of sexual violence, land grabbing, assault, and property destruction, to the court during an earlier hearing.

The court asked the CBI to take confidence-building measures in cases where the complainants seek adequate protection. "As a premier investigating agency, they will have all the wherewithal and the expertise to record the correct statement of the victims," the court said.

Another petitioner-lawyer, Alakh Alok Srivastava, suggested that deploying women CBI officers in the Sandeshkhali case could help the alleged victims feel more at ease and disclose the truth. The bench left the decision to the discretion of the CBI.

It directed the state to handover documents sought by the CBI from it within a week from this date. Additionally, the court expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of compliance regarding the installation of LED street lights in certain places in Sandeshkhali, warning of contempt proceedings if not addressed. It directed the authorities to ensure such installation and submit a compliance report on the next date of hearing on June 13.

