BJP government stopped migration of people from western Uttar Pradesh, says Amit Shah

Lucknow: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP government has stopped the migration of people from western Uttar Pradesh and criminals are now migrating.

Amit Shah also said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was not in favour of the Ram temple being constructed in Ayodhya and the Congress too did not do anything about it during its rule.

Addressing a public meeting in Muzaffarnagar to seek votes for BJP candidate Sanjeev Baliyan ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Shah said it was the Narendra Modi government that honoured people's sentiment and built the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He also said that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has stopped the migration of people from western Uttar Pradesh and it is the criminals who are migrating now. People of the country have appreciated the Modi government for the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, he said further.

Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, who accompanied Shah at the rally, hailed the government for conferring the Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh. Chaudhary said none of the INDIA bloc leaders have said a word on Chaudhary Charan Singh getting the Bharat Ratna.