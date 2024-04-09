Bihar: Turned Away by Health Centre, Pregnant Woman Delivers Under Tree, Newborn Dies

Rohtas (Bihar): A pregnant woman from Bihar's Rohtas district was compelled to deliver baby under a tree after allegedly being turned away from the community health centre. The newborn died during delivery and family took the woman and the body home on a handcart.

Babua Musahar, resident of Sirsia village in Rohtas had taken his wife to the community health centre of Karghar for delivery. After examining her, doctors found her haemoglobin level very low and referred her to Sasaram Sadar Hospital.

Musahar said he was arranging money to take his wife to the district hospital but the community centre staff allegedly forced her to leave the premises. After being turned out, she went into labour and finding no other option, delivered the baby under a tree near the health centre, Musahar complained.

"She gave birth under a tree but due to unavailability of medical assistance, the child died," he added.

After which, Musahar returned home carrying his wife and child's body on a handcart. Musahar alleged that the health centre did not provide him an ambulance and he could only manage a handcart.

The medical in-charge of the health centre said that the woman was referred to the district hospital as it was impossible to arrange her delivery with the existing medical facilities here since her haemoglobin level is extremely low. He denied allegations of forcing the woman out of the health centre and not providing an ambulance. The medical in-charge said an ambulance could have been arranged if the man had asked for it.