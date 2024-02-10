Chhattisgarh: DRG Personnel Carry Pregnant Woman on Cot for 10 Km

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): District Reserve Guard (DRG) force personnel on Thursday carried a pregnant woman in need of medical help on a makeshift stretcher for about 10 kilometres to get her to a hospital in Naxal-hit Dantewada in Chhattisgarh. A heartwarming video of the incident is also doing rounds on social media, showing the jawans with a gun in one hand carrying the woman on a cot for several kilometres through the jungle so she could reach the hospital.

The road connectivity to the Loha village in the Dantewada district was severed by Naxal, leading to immense hardships for the villagers. Even ambulances don't have access to the village.

DRG officials said that the jawans who were on a routine search operation saw the villagers worried. Upon asking, the villagers shared their problem that a pregnant was in need of medical help but due to no road connectivity, vehicles could not reach the village. The DRG jawans immediately rushed to the woman's house and helped the villagers in making a makeshift stretcher.

The security personnel quickly assembled a makeshift stretcher using bamboo. They put the woman on the stretcher and carried it on their shoulders, walking through the jungles having Naxal presence for 10 Kilometres, before reaching the nearest motorable road. A vehicle was arranged from there and the woman was taken to the hospital in time.

An Anti-Naxal campaign is going on in the region, due to which the security personnel conduct regular search operations in the area. This is not the first time defence personnel have gone over and above their line of duty to help the villagers.