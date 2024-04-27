Bihar Tragedy: Two Brothers Among Three Electrocuted to Death; Woman Dies of Shock in Nalanda

Nalanda: In a tragic incident reported from Bihar, three people including two brothers and their nephew who went fishing in a pool died due to electric shock while the mother of one of the deceased also died of shock in Nalanda district of the state leaving the families in despair.

Two others have been injured in the incident. Three of the deceased have been identified as Pankaj, Gulshan and Ajay Kumar while the identity of the woman was not immediately known. Both the brothers were residents of Tara Bigha while the nephew was a resident of Lakhchak of Pawapuri.

The incident took place in Katrisarai police station area in Nalanda. Local sources said that the youth had been fishing in the pond and while fishing received electric shock from the live wire which had fallen into the pond as per locals. Both the uncles reached one by one to save him but they also got electrocuted. The trio died due to the electrocution while the woman died due to shock after hearing about the incident.

The incident has triggered a pall of gloom in the entire area. Two others have been injured in the incident and they have been sent to VIMS for treatment. It is reported that the death toll may increase. No statement has come from the police in this matter yet.

Locals accused the authorities of negligence for leaving the live wire in contact with the pond water which took three lives in Nalanda. Police have launched an investigation into the incident while further proceedings are going on in the matter.