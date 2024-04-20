Bihar Man Attacks Kids With Knife; One Dead, Other Hospitalised

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 20, 2024, 5:09 PM IST

Bihar Man Attacks Sons With Knife, One Dead and Other Hospitalised

A father allegedly attacked his two sons with a knife resulting which, one died and the other was injured. Investigations have been initiated, police said.

Muzaffarpur: A boy was killed and his brother was seriously injured after their father attacked them with a knife in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Pana Chhapra village under Motipur police station area of the district. According to an officer of Motipur police station, a man allegedly attacked his two sons with a knife following which, one of them succumbed to his injuries on the spot and the other is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

After hearing about the gruesome incident, a huge crowd of villagers gathered at the spot. They took the injured child to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) for treatment. Then, they reported the incident at Motipur police station.

After sometime, a Motipur Police team reached the spot and the FSL team was also called in. Investigations are underway, an officer said.

The incident, which has triggered panic in the area, occurred within a week after a 1.5-month-old boy was allegedly killed by her 43-year-old father in Chikanouta village under Nagar police station area of Sheohar district.

SP Anant Kumar Rai said that the accused, Rajesh Shah was arrested on charges of killing his son on Monday. "Rajesh's wife was busy making preparations for Chhath Puja for her son's wellbeing, when he picked up the infant from the house and left. The accused took the boy to a nearby area, where he killed him and hid the body," Rai said.

Read more

  1. US Says A UN Agency Has Agreed To Help In Distribution Of Aid To Gaza Via Sea Route
  2. J&K: Worker From Bihar Shot Dead By Terrorists In South Kashmir's Anantnag
  3. Eight Nigerian Nationals Arrested For Attacking Cops In Karnataka's Bengaluru

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.