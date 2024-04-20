Bihar Man Attacks Kids With Knife; One Dead, Other Hospitalised

Muzaffarpur: A boy was killed and his brother was seriously injured after their father attacked them with a knife in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Pana Chhapra village under Motipur police station area of the district. According to an officer of Motipur police station, a man allegedly attacked his two sons with a knife following which, one of them succumbed to his injuries on the spot and the other is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

After hearing about the gruesome incident, a huge crowd of villagers gathered at the spot. They took the injured child to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) for treatment. Then, they reported the incident at Motipur police station.

After sometime, a Motipur Police team reached the spot and the FSL team was also called in. Investigations are underway, an officer said.

The incident, which has triggered panic in the area, occurred within a week after a 1.5-month-old boy was allegedly killed by her 43-year-old father in Chikanouta village under Nagar police station area of Sheohar district.

SP Anant Kumar Rai said that the accused, Rajesh Shah was arrested on charges of killing his son on Monday. "Rajesh's wife was busy making preparations for Chhath Puja for her son's wellbeing, when he picked up the infant from the house and left. The accused took the boy to a nearby area, where he killed him and hid the body," Rai said.