Eight Nigerian Nationals Arrested for Attacking Cops in Karnataka's Bengaluru

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 20, 2024, 2:14 PM IST

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 5:23 PM IST

The eight Nigerians were arrested near Rajanakunte after they attacked a joint team of CCB Police and DISWAT during a raid as part of an anti-drugs operation in Mavallipura under Rajanukunte Police Station in Bengaluru countryside.

Bengaluru: Security forces have arrested the eight Nigerian nationals for allegedly assaulting police personnel during an anti-drugs raid in Karnataka capital Bengaluru on the intervening night of April 18 and 19, official sources said.

An official said that the eight Nigerian hooligans have been arrested near Rajanakunte.

The arrests came hours after the accused attacked a joint team of CCB Police and DISWAT during a raid as part of an anti-drugs operation in Mavallipura under Rajanukunte Police Station in Bengaluru countryside on Thursday.

Following the assault on the Bengaluru policemen, City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand had taken a serious note of the incident. In the subsequent police action, DISWAT force along with CCB police raided various locations in the city on Friday evening and arrested the eight Nigerian nationals near Rajanakunte.

Background of the Case: On Thursday night, the Bengaluru Police launched a raid in Mavallipura under Rajanukunte Police Station limits in Bengaluru countryside following inputs about the consumption and storage of drugs in a house in Mavallipura. More than five personnel including CCB Inspector Subrahmanyaswamy were assaulted by the Nigerian nationals in the area with the accused also causing damage to a police vehicle. The accused attacked the police with iron rods, stones and helmets in a bid to escape from the spot.

The accused also attacked the Hoysala staff of Rajanukunte police station who came to the spot immediately and fled. The windows of the jeep of the CCB unit and the Hoysala jeep of the Rajanukunte police station were also damaged in the incident.

Apr 20, 2024, 5:23 PM IST

