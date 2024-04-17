Bengaluru: Police Arrest Youth Who Is Food Delivery Boy during Day, Bike Thief at Night

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Bengaluru Police arrested a man who was working as a food delivery boy during the day and stealing bikes at night. Baiyyappanahalli Police said that the accused had stolen 84 two-wheelers from around the city.

Five two-wheelers valued at Rs 3 lakh have been seized from the accused, Deepu, a resident of Jarganahalli, JP Nagar, Bengaluru. As per sources, Deepu was involved in multiple criminal activities since 19-years of age and been jailed on several occasions.

Police said that he had been recently released from jail on bail, ten days ago, following which he decided to work as a delivery boy. Noticing bikes parked in front of the customer's houses while delivering food, he got greedy and stole them at night during his recess.

"Recently, he had stolen a two-wheeler from GM Palya in the Baiyyappanahalli area and escaped. The police registered a case and arrested the accused thereafter." police said.

Deepu had gotten addicted to earning easy money by stealing, police said. ''In 2019, he was arrested by the JP Nagar Police on accounts of theft. So far, he has stolen 84 bikes. The accused is in judicial custody now,'' police confirmed.