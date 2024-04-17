Bengaluru: Police Arrest Youth Who Is Food Delivery Boy during Day, Bike Thief at Night

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Bengaluru: Police Arrest Youth Who Is Food Delivery Boy during Day, Bike Thief at Night

Police have seized five two-wheelers valued at Rs 3 lakh from the accused Deepu, who has allegedly stolen around 84 bikes since he was 19-years-old. Currently, he is in police custody.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Bengaluru Police arrested a man who was working as a food delivery boy during the day and stealing bikes at night. Baiyyappanahalli Police said that the accused had stolen 84 two-wheelers from around the city.

Five two-wheelers valued at Rs 3 lakh have been seized from the accused, Deepu, a resident of Jarganahalli, JP Nagar, Bengaluru. As per sources, Deepu was involved in multiple criminal activities since 19-years of age and been jailed on several occasions.

Police said that he had been recently released from jail on bail, ten days ago, following which he decided to work as a delivery boy. Noticing bikes parked in front of the customer's houses while delivering food, he got greedy and stole them at night during his recess.

"Recently, he had stolen a two-wheeler from GM Palya in the Baiyyappanahalli area and escaped. The police registered a case and arrested the accused thereafter." police said.

Deepu had gotten addicted to earning easy money by stealing, police said. ''In 2019, he was arrested by the JP Nagar Police on accounts of theft. So far, he has stolen 84 bikes. The accused is in judicial custody now,'' police confirmed.

Read More:

  1. Youth Invents Anti-Bike Theft Device In Bihar's Gaya
  2. Youths Thrash Two Men Over Suspicion Of Bike Theft In Bilaspur, Five Held

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.