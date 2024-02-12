Sandeshkhali Incidents Shattered My Senses: Bengal Guv

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday visited restive Sandeshkhali and said he was "shocked and shattered" by the events that had happened there.

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday visited restive Sandeshkhali and said he was "shocked and shattered" by the events that had happened there. Women staged protests in the area in the past few days alleging sexual harassment by absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters.

The governor assured the "tortured" women, who tied rakhis on his wrist, all help to get justice. "What I saw was ghastly, shocking, shattering to my senses. I saw something which I should never have seen; I heard many things which I should never have heard. I cannot believe this could happen in Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore's land," Bose told reporters.

The governor said that he would "fight it out" under the provisions of the Constitution, as per the laws of the land and whatever is within his powers. Bose has already sought a comprehensive report on the Sandeshkhali situation from the state government.

