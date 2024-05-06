Balloon With Pakistan International Airlines Written on It Found Along Int’l Border in Rajasthan

Anupgarh: A Pakistani balloon with Pakistan International Airlines was found on Monday morning in the fields at village 7K (B) situated on the India-Pakistan international border in Rajasthan's border district Anupgarh, a BSF spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that on finding the balloon, the farm owner named Sulkhan Singh informed the BSF and police about it. On receiving the information, BSF and police officials reached the spot and started investigating the balloon.

BSF officials said that 'Pakistan International Airlines' is written on the Pakistani balloon. The balloon was thoroughly examined by BSF and police. However, no suspicious material was found with the balloon during the investigation, an official said. Later, the security agencies destroyed the balloon on the spot. According to officials, the balloon is shaped like an airplane of white and red color.

Pertinently, many such balloons have been found along the International border and are believed to fly with the strong flow of wind and land across the border. The officials who reached the spot have appealed to the farmers that if they see any suspicious object or any suspicious person in the area, then should inform the security agencies about it.

It can be recalled that a similar balloon similar to the aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines was recovered from a village near the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir last month. The PIA balloon was spotted by a villager at village Gagrote (Ward No. 5) after which a team of police from Kalal Police Post in Nowshera, reached the spot and took the balloon in its custody.