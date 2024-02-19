Assam Rifles Recovers Large Cache of Explosives, Warlike Stores in Mizoram; 1 Held

Aizawl: The Assam Rifles has recovered a large cache of explosives and warlike stores from two different locations in Mizoram, officials said on Monday. Assam Rifles sources said that the paramilitary troopers recovered large quantities of explosives and warlike stores from Tuisih village in Siaha district on Sunday.

The recovered explosive items include 110 gelatin sticks, 100 ordinary detonators, small arms rounds of .22 Rimfire, 50 long rifle balls, and 12 gauge shotgun cartridges, among others. These explosives were hidden in bushes in plastic bags from where they were supposed to be picked up, the sources said.

In another raid, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police in a joint operation recovered 165 boxes of detonators and 993 cm of safety fuze while from a vehicle on Chaltlang Sairang road Sunday night. One person was also arrested in connection with the recovery of the explosives. All the recovered items and the detainee have been handed over to the police for further legal action.