Assam Rifles Recovers Large Cache of Explosives, Warlike Stores in Mizoram; 1 Held

author img

By IANS

Published : 3 hours ago

The Assam rifle has arrested a person linked to the illegal possion of explosives and warlike stores in Mizoram. Assam Rifle was successful in raiding the two loctions where they seized the firearm and explosives.

Assam Rifles successfully carried out raids at two locations in Mizoram on Monday, seizing a large stock of explosives including gelatin sticks, shotguns, cartridges, and detonators. A person was arrested linked to illegal possession of the explosive stores. Investigation is underway.

Aizawl: The Assam Rifles has recovered a large cache of explosives and warlike stores from two different locations in Mizoram, officials said on Monday. Assam Rifles sources said that the paramilitary troopers recovered large quantities of explosives and warlike stores from Tuisih village in Siaha district on Sunday.

The recovered explosive items include 110 gelatin sticks, 100 ordinary detonators, small arms rounds of .22 Rimfire, 50 long rifle balls, and 12 gauge shotgun cartridges, among others. These explosives were hidden in bushes in plastic bags from where they were supposed to be picked up, the sources said.

In another raid, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police in a joint operation recovered 165 boxes of detonators and 993 cm of safety fuze while from a vehicle on Chaltlang Sairang road Sunday night. One person was also arrested in connection with the recovery of the explosives. All the recovered items and the detainee have been handed over to the police for further legal action.

Read More

  1. Mizoram, Assam agree to resolve border dispute
  2. India sends back 184 Myanmar soldiers who fled to Mizoram

TAGGED:

Assam Rifleexplosives seizedIllegal possesionMizoram

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hand Grip Strength, Provides Vital Clues about Future Diseases; Get It Checked

Explained: Climate Change Adaptation Strategies for Potential Changes in the Environment

ISRO's GSLV Rocket 'Naughty Boy' Carrying INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Lifts-Off

India's Fresh Fruit Exports Surge 29%, Footprint Spreads To 111 Countries

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.