Assam Man Arrested for Sharing Child Pornography On WhatsApp Groups in Bengaluru

Published : Apr 18, 2024, 1:33 PM IST

Assam Man Arrested for Sharing Child Pornography On WhatsApp Groups in Bengaluru

Based on information from the National Crime Records Bureau, a case was registered against Noor Islam Chowdhury and a team from CEN police station arrested him. He has been booked under sections of IT Act and is being interrogated, police said.

Bengaluru: An Assam native accused of sharing child pornography videos on WhatsApp groups was arrested in Bengaluru, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Noor Islam Chowdhury, a native of Assam who has been residing in Bengaluru for many years. Noor has been working as a security guard at a private company on Cunningham Road.

Noor allegedly downloaded obscene videos and pictures of children from the internet and shared it with his friends on WhatsApp groups. After receiving information from the National Crime Records Bureau, he was arrested by a team of CEN police station of the city's east division.

DCP East Division Kuldeep Kumar Jain said, "The man has been accused of downloading obscene videos of children from a website related to pornography and sharing those on WhatsApp groups. Based on information received from the National Crime Records Bureau, the accused was arrested. He is now being interrogated. Investigation is on."

According to police, the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IT Act. His online activity is being probed, an official said.

In February, a man from West Bengal was arrested for allegedly circulating child sexual abuse content on social media from Bengaluru. Officials of the National Centre of Missing and Exploited Children in USA had alerted the Crime Investigation Department following which the cybercrime team had arrested the accused.

