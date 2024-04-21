Around 10 MP Police Personnel Hurt in Bus Accident in Chhattisgarh's Bastar District

Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh): Around 10 Madhya Pradesh police personnel were injured when a bus ferrying them for poll duty overturned in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Sunday, police said.

The mishap took place near Raikot village on the Geedam-Jagdalpur road under Geedam police station limits, a senior police official said. The bus, with 36 personnel from the Madhya Pradesh police onboard, skidded off the road when its driver took a turn in order to save a cow, which suddenly arrived there, and the vehicle turned turtle, the senior official added.

After being alerted, ambulances were sent to the spot, and the injured personnel were shifted to a medical college at Dimrapal in Jagdalpur, he said. Five of them were admitted to the hospital, while the others were discharged after being administered preliminary treatment, the senior police official added.

According to sources, a cow was also injured in the mishap. Meanwhile, another incident took place in the state, a Naxalite was killed during an encounter with security personnel in the Bijapur district, a senior police official said. The encounter took place near Keshkutul village under the Bhairamgarh police station area in the early morning, when a District Reserve Guard team was out in an anti-Naxal operation, he added.