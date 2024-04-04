Bihar: Ardent Fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Reaches Jamui to Serve Him Cup of Tea

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 4, 2024, 6:15 PM IST

Bihar: Ardent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Reaches Jamui to Serve Him Cup of Tea

Ashok Kumar Sahani, a tea vendor from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, traveled to Jamui on Thursday morning where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing a huge rally. The man travelled with the hope of serving the PM a cup of tea as he is his ardent fan and attends all rallies and meetings presided over by the latter.

Jamui (Bihar): A devoted follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed up at the rally site in Jamui District, Bihar, to offer the PM a cup of tea on Thursday, April 4. On Thursday afternoon, PM Modi spoke at a huge rally in the Jamui region of Bihar, where a sizable crowd had assembled.

Ashok Kumar Sahani, a tea vendor from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, who traveled to Jamui on Thursday morning with the hopes of serving the PM a cup of tea, was also present there in the gathering. A picture of PM Modi was painted on his body.

Sahni, a resident of Brahmpura, Muzaffarpur, reaches every meeting that PM Modi presides over, with the dream of serving tea to him. Sahni became the attraction of the gathering with his unique style and approach. Along with the picture of PM Modi, he also painted his story of glory over his body.

“I wanted to meet my lord (PM Narendra Modi) and serve him tea. I have been to the rallies of PM Narendra Modi at several places like Kanpur, Varanasi, Jharkhand, Bettiah, Motihari, Delhi and other cities in the last seven years to meet him. I came to Jamui today with the hope of meeting the Prime Minister and serving him a cup of tea. I have not been successful in my efforts so far but I will keep trying,” Sahani said.

Not only this, slogans like 'Vande Mataram', 'Self-reliant India' were also written on tea kettles. When Sahni reached Jamui, he had the slogan 'This time, cross 400' written on his body.

He said, "I have never seen a leader like PM Modi in the country. Leaders are known only to think about their families but PM Modi cares about every single citizen of this country. For him, the entire country is his family. This time NDA will definitely cross the 400 seat mark in the Lok Sabha Election." My wish will definitely be fulfilled, said a confident Ashok Sahni, smiling ear to ear.

Read More:

  1. Microsoft CEO Bill Gates Meets Dolly Chaiwala In Nagpur; Video Goes Viral
  2. BTech-MBA Tea Seller Providing Employment To People

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Home-Cooked Veg Thali Price Rose By 7% And Non-Veg-Thali Declined By 7% Y-O-Y In March

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.