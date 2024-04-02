Andhra Pradesh govt makes it mandatory for all schools to give three water breaks to students

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education on Tuesday made it mandatory for all the schools in the state to give three water breaks for students in view of the rising temperatures.

Dubbed water-bell initiative, the breaks will be given at 9:45 am, 10:05 am and 11:50 am, said school education principal secretary Praveen Prakash in a press release. According to the Department of School Education, the water-bell initiative is aimed at promoting student hydration and wellbeing.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) noted that 68 mandals across the state witnessed heatwave on Tuesday and nine mandals reported severe heatwave. However, it forecast a heatwave for only two mandals on Wednesday.