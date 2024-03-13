Ex-Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh's Wife Preneet Kaur To Join BJP

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 34 minutes ago

Updated : 13 minutes ago

Ex-Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh with Wife Preneet Kaur

Sources said that Preneet Kaur, wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will join the BJP at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Thursday.

Chandigarh: Preneet Kaur, wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who joined the BJP, is also joining the saffron party, sources said on Wednesday March 13. Sources said that Parneet Kaur will join the Bharatiya Janata Party at the BJP headquarters in Delhi tomorrow.

Sources said that after joining the BJP, Congress MP Preneet Kaur will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Captain Amarinder Singh and his daughter Jai Inder Kaur have already joined the BJP.

Captain's Meeting with JP Nadda: Earlier, Captain Amarinder Singh met BJP national President JP Nadda on Tuesday.

Last Updated :13 minutes ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.