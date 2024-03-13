Ex-Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh's Wife Preneet Kaur To Join BJP

Chandigarh: Preneet Kaur, wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who joined the BJP, is also joining the saffron party, sources said on Wednesday March 13. Sources said that Parneet Kaur will join the Bharatiya Janata Party at the BJP headquarters in Delhi tomorrow.

Sources said that after joining the BJP, Congress MP Preneet Kaur will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Captain Amarinder Singh and his daughter Jai Inder Kaur have already joined the BJP.

Captain's Meeting with JP Nadda: Earlier, Captain Amarinder Singh met BJP national President JP Nadda on Tuesday.