ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad High Court Astonished at Non-Execution of Non-bailable Warrant Against SP MLA

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

SP MLA Rafiq Ansari
SP MLA Rafiq Ansari(File)

A bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh while hearing the plea by SP MLA Rafiq Ansari demanding quashing of the case, said that "non execution of non-bailable warrant against the sitting MLA and allowing him to participate in assembly session sets a perilous and egregious precedent".

Meerut: In an interesting development, the Allahabad High Court expressed astonishment at the authorities' failure to apprehend local Samajwadi Party MLA Rafiq Ansari, who has been evading court warrants for the last nearly three decades. The court said that the non-execution of the non-bailable warrant “sets a perilous and egregious precedent”.

"...non execution of non-bailable warrant against the sitting MLA and allowing him to participate in assembly session sets a perilous and egregious precedent", a bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh observed recently.

The court observation came after 101 non-bailable warrants were issued against the SP MLA in a case dating back to 1995 but he did not appear in court even once.

The court made the remarks while hearing a quashing plea filed by the SP MLA against a Criminal Case under Sections 147, 436, and 427 IPC pending in the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, MP/MLA, Meerut. The case was filed way back in September 1995 against 35-40 persons including Rafiq for alleged rioting, vandalism, and arson at Meerut’s Nauchandi police station.

Significantly, as many as 101 non-bailable warrants were issued against SP MLA Rafiq Ansari between 1997 and 2015. MLA Rafiq Ansari had recently challenged the non-bailable warrant issued by the court, which rejected the plea.

The High Court observed that by allowing public representatives facing allegations to escape legal accountability, we “run the risk of maintaining a culture of impunity and disrespect for the rule of law”.

After the case was filed in September 1995, police filed the first chargesheet against 22 accused. A supplementary chargesheet was presented later, on which the concerned court took cognizance in August 1997.

In the petition filed in the High Court, MLA Rafiq Ansari's lawyer argued that originally 22 accused in the case were acquitted on 15 May 1997 saying the proceedings against MLA Rafiq should be canceled.

But the High Court made a serious comment saying it cannot remain a silent spectator by closing its eyes. “Not executing the non-bailable warrant against the sitting MLA, allowing him to participate in the assembly session, can set a dangerous and serious precedent, which destroys the public's trust in the elected representative and weakens the integrity of the judicial process system in the state,” the court observed.

The High Court has commented that elected officials should maintain the highest standards of ethical conduct and accountability lest they betray their mandate of doing good for the public.

The High Court also directed UP DGP to ensure the execution of the non-bailable warrant issued earlier by the trial court against Ansari. If it has not been executed yet, then a compliance affidavit will be filed on the next date, the court said.

  1. Read more: Allahabad High Court Grants Bail to Former MP Dhananjay Singh in 2020 Kidnapping-Extortion Case
  2. Allahabad HC Issues Guidelines To Determine Victim's Age In POCSO Cases

TAGGED:

101 NON BAILABLE WARRANTALLAHABAD HIGH COURTSP MLA COURT WARRANTRAFIQ ANSARI HIGH COURTRAFIQUE ANSARI COURT CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why Buy Gold, What Are Alternatives, What Not To Buy On Akha Teej

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.