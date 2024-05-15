'Against UCC, Congress Talking about Muslim Personal Law': Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Chandigarh: Launching a scathing attack, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami alleged that Congress is adopting a policy of appeasement and talking about Muslim personal law.

Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to pass the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and now the whole country will get the benefit of the UCC under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhami said on Tuesday while campaigning for the BJP candidate for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, Sanjay Tandon.

"Congress is adopting a policy of appeasement. Against the UCC, Congress is talking about bringing Muslim personal law. Congress has stooped so low that by imposing a tax on property, it wants to divide a particular class by snatching the earnings of the people and doing vote politics," Dhami said.

"The conspiracy in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh wants to be implemented in the whole country to benefit the Muslim class. In this, the Aam Aadmi Party is also with the Congress," he added. Tandon will face Congress' Manish Tewari on June 1 in the seventh phase polls of the Lok Sabha elections.

CM Dhami also emphasised that the Uttarakhand government has made complete arrangements for the Char Dham Yatra. This time, a record number of pilgrims are reaching Chardham for darshan. So far, 45 to 50 per cent more pilgrims are reaching as compared to previous years.

"The government is welcoming every pilgrim. But people have to take care of important preparations like registration, weather, crowd assessment, hotel, car booking and extra days so that you and others do not have to face trouble," Dhami said.

He also highlighted that efforts are underway to make Dehradun and Pantnagar international airports. "Air service has started in Pithoragarh. Now air service is being started in Gauchar, Chinyalisaur as well. Apart from Char Dham, the number of pilgrims has also increased in Dhams like Manaskhand, Adikailash, Purnagiri," he added.

This year, the Char Dham Yatra began with the opening of doors of Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath Dham on May 10 while the doors of Badrinath opened on May 12. The Char Dham Yatra holds profound spiritual significance in Hinduism. This journey typically occurs from April-May to October-November.