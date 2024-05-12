BJP Will Perform Unprecedentedly from North to South in Lok Sabha Election: Dhami

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami believes that his party the BJP will do exceedingly well in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and there is a wave of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

"There is a wave of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and Yogi (Adityanath) in Uttar Pradesh. The duo of Yogi and Modi has worked at a rapid pace in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier the state used to be in the category of 'Bimaru' (weak). Today it has joined the leading states (of the country). A grand Ram temple has been built in Ayodhya. There is good law and order (in the state)," Dhami told ETV Bharat in an exclusive conversation.

"Be it Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu and Kerala, we (BJP) are going to do very well in all the states in this (Lok Sabha) election. We are going to get an edge in West Bengal also. Also in North, Central, South and North-East, we will be doing exceedingly well," said Dhami.

He asserted that good roads have been built in Uttar Pradesh. "Welfare schemes have reached every person. Along with this, the law and order situation in the state is also very good. The dominance of mafia, criminals and goons which used to be there during the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) governments has completely ended," added the Uttarakhand Chief Minister.

He was confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take the oath as the Prime Minister for the third time. "This time people are working to make Modiji the Prime Minister of the country. I have been to many places in the country and I have seen that people have a resolve that we will give strength to Modiji. To give strength to Modiji, all the (BJP) candidates will win," he added.

Dhami also lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal saying he is creating confusion among voters by making baseless statements.

"Due to the popularity of Modiji, Kejriwal has come to know the truth about what results the people of the country are going to give on June 4. That's why he is saying such (baseless) things. Our party is moving forward under the leadership of Modiji. The 2024 elections are being held under the leadership of Modiji. He is going to become Prime Minister again. He will remain Prime Minister for the full five years. The BJP will go to elections in 2029 also under his leadership. Kejriwal has just come on interim bail. He is saying things beyond the truth to spread confusion among the people," said Dhami.