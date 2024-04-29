48 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 250 Cr Seized, 3 Smugglers Held as Punjab Police Bust Drug Cartel

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Monday said it has busted an international drug racket operating in five countries with the arrest of three persons and recovery of 48 kg heroin, one of the biggest seizures of narcotics in the state. The market value of recovered heroin is said to be around Rs 250 crore. The arrested accused are residents of Jalandhar and Nawanshahr.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said Jalandhar Police busted an international drug syndicate and arrested three operators along with 48 kg of heroin.

"The syndicate was actively involved in cross-border and inter-state drug trafficking and had a domestic network spanning two states - Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat as well as five countries - Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan and Canada). An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered. Illicit funds worth Rs 21 lakh, a cash counting machine and three high-end vehicles have been recovered, and further investigations are underway to bust the drug network," the DGP said.

A senior official of the Jalandhar Police said that the "main ringleaders of the arrested accused are sitting in Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat. "Currently, the city police is investigating the case. Many cases have already been registered against the arrested accused," the official noted.

It is understood that Jalandhar Police is investigating the previous and previous connections of the accused to find out which smugglers they are related to in the country and abroad. It is the biggest recovery in Jalandhar so far.

