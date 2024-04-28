3 Cobra Gang Members, Who Supplied Drugs to College Students in Dehradun, Arrested

Based on information about drug supply by Cobra gang members in Dehradun, a team from Premnagar police station apprehended three persons along with LSD and heroin worth Rs 2.05 crore. They have been booked under NDPS Act and interrogations are on, police said.

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Police on Sunday arrested three members of the inter-state 'Cobra gang', including two students, who supplied drugs to college students and at parties.

The Premnagar Police seized 2058 blots of Lysergic acid diethylamide, commonly known as LSD, and 6 grams of heroin from the trio. The price of the seized drugs in the international market is estimated to be around Rs 2.05 crore

Acting on a tip-off about LSD supply by members of the Cobra gang in Dehradun, Premnagar Police launched a search operation and the accused were nabbed along with drugs from from Nanda Ki Chowki Bidholi Road.

The accused have been identified as Rajat Bhatia and Shivam Arora, residents of Saharanpur and Krish Giroti of Dehradun, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said the accused had met at a party and soon became good friends. Later, they came in contact with the Cobra gang and started supplying LSD and heroin to college students and at the parties of different educational institutions in Dehradun.

Singh said that investigations have revealed that accused Rajat Bhatia procures drugs from a Bangalore-based dealer through courier and passes it to Krish Giroti and Shivam Arora, who are college students, for supplying it to the students of different educational institutions.

The SSP told that Rajat Bhatia is also involved in supplying LSD and heroin at parties. He said that a case has been registered against the trio at Premnagar police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

