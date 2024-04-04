2 Charred to Death in Dehradun After Hut Catches Fire, Probe On

Vikasnagar (Uttarakhand): Two persons were charred to death after a fire broke out in a hut in Dehradun on Wednesday, police said. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

The incident took place around midnight at a makeshift hut located in a field near Dirnad village of Teuni tehsil in Dehradun district. The deceased have been identified as Mohan Lal (49), resident of Bharatad village of Kathiyan and Ganesh (59), resident of Dirnad village.

The deceased were hired by Rajendra Khatri, a resident of Kathiyan to guard his field, which is around 600-700 metres away from Dirnad village. Both lived in a makeshift hut in the field.

Tehsildar Ganga Prasad Petwal said that village watchman Mahesh Chauhan informed him about the incident after which, he reached the spot with his team. "It is being told that fire broke out in the hut at midnight and the two were burnt to death. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. It is not known as to how the fire broke out. The case is being investigated," he said.

Earlier in a separate incident, fire broke out in the kiosk of an elderly couple that was parked on the roadside near Neem Karoli temple on Haridwar Highway in Rishikesh of Dehradun district. It has been reported that goods worth thousands of rupees that were stocked inside the cart were burnt to ashes. The flames were extinguished by the fire department team after about half an hour.

Pushpa Devi, owner of the kiosk alleged that the cart was set on fire by some anti-social element. Police said that investigation have been initiated into the case.