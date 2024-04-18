150 Polling Stations in Arunachal to Be Managed by Women: CEO

By PTI

Published : Apr 18, 2024, 7:27 PM IST

Arunachal Pradesh's 150 polling stations will be managed by women, with over 1,000 officers and officials deployed to facilitate the electoral process. The CEO, Pawan Kumar Sain, praised the record number of women participating in the election process, highlighting six district election officers and the majority of polling officials being women.

Itanagar: A total of 150 polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh, which goes to simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls on Friday, will be managed by women, a senior election official said here on Thursday.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain said over 1,000 women officers and officials have been deployed across these stations to facilitate the electoral process, with women security personnel also stationed for assistance.

Terming it as unique' for a record number of women to participate in the electoral process this time, the CEO highlighted that six district election officers (DEOs) in the state are women.

"In Roing, the headquarters of Lower Dibang Valley district, the deputy commissioner, the superintendent of police and majority of the polling officials are women. It is a encouraging that women are contributing in the election process," Sain said.

Altogether 50,842 government employees have been deployed for conducting polls in the state. The CEO informed that 2,073 polling teams on Thursday moved to their destinations from various district headquarters. He added 864 vehicles transporting electronic voting machines and other poll materials have been fitted with GPS system. There are 2,226 polling stations in the state, an official said.

"The Election Commission has appointed 155 micro observers in vulnerable polling stations while 417 were deployed in critical ones," he said.

Sain said for monitoring of the poll process, webcasting and enabling communications on real-time environment (ENCORE) would be done in 750 polling stations through online basis while, offline webcast facility would be available in 342 polling stations.

Polling will be held for Western and Eastern parliamentary seats along with 50 assembly constituencies on Friday. The ruling BJP has already won ten assembly seats without any contest. Counting of votes for assembly elections will be held on June 2, while that of Lok Sabha polls would be done on June 4, respectively.

