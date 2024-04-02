WATCH: At 106 Metres, Nicholas Pooran Hits Longest Six of IPL 2024

Bengaluru: The game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) witnessed two crucial knocks from Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran in the first innings.

While de Kock looked rusty even after scoring a half-century, Pooran’s knock was full of some clean hitting. Pooran made a record with one such big shot as he connected the hit so well that it travelled 106 meters and also deposited the ball on the stadium roof.

The incident occurred on the fourth delivery of the 19th over when Siraj bowled a slower ball and short one against the left-handed batter. Pooran read the pace variation and he got in a position to pull the ball over leg-side.

He hammered the ball towards deep mid-wicket and it sailed onto the roof of the stadium. The distance of the maximum was displayed as 106 meters and it is the longest six of the season so far.

Pooran played a key role in the match for the team as he hit five sixes in the last two overs to guide the team to a huge total. He whacked three maximums against Mohammed Siraj in the 19th over and then added two more to his tally in the last over of the innings bowled by Reece Topley.

Courtesy of Pooran’s knock, LSG concluded the innings on 181/5 from their allotted quota of 20 overs.