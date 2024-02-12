Sumit Nagal Jumps 23 Places to Break into Top-100 of ATP Singles Rankings

author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Indian Tennis singles professional Sumit Nagal has achieved his career best 98 ranking, jumping 23 spots up to advance into the top-100 of the ATP singles rankings after clinching the Chennai Open challenger event on Sunday.

Indian Tennis singles professional Sumit Nagal has achieved his career best 98 ranking, jumping 23 spots up to advance into the top-100 of the ATP singles rankings after clinching the Chennai Open challenger event on Sunday.

New Delhi: India's leading singles player Sumit Nagal on Monday jumped 23 spots to break into the top-100 of the ATP singles rankings for the first time in his career. The win at the Chennai Open challenger event on Sunday pushed Nagal to 98th in the latest singles rankings led by Serbian Novak Djokovic.

Last month, Nagal had become the first Indian to beat a seeded player at a Grand Slam in 35 years when he upset then world no.27 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in the first round. He eventually lost to China's Juncheng Shang in the second round. Nagal is the first Indian to feature in the top-100 since left-handed Prajnesh Gunneswaran made the cut in 2019.

"I'm very emotional. You know, every tennis player's dream is to be top 100 at least. And like I said earlier, to win this match in front of the home crowd in your own country, I don't think I could have asked for a better place," Nagal said after his victory in Chennai on Sunday.

"I don't think there were words, everyone was crying. Less words, more tears. I'm still very emotional. It's been very tough last year with being ranked 500, getting surgery done, not having financial support.

"A lot of ups and downs, you know. And I'm very happy that I found a way to push every single day and give myself a chance to be here."

Read More

  1. Nagal seals victory over Nardi, captures men's singles title at Chennai Open 2024
  2. Sumit Nagal Storms into Final of Chennai Open Beating Czech Republic's Dalibor Svrcina
  3. Chinese Juncheng Shang ends Sumit Nagal's gritty run in Australian Open

TAGGED:

Sumit Nagal ATP rankingATP singles rankingsChennai Open challenger eventNovak Djokovic

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Interview | Scrapping FMR Indispensable But Will Hit India-Myanmar Ties: Ex-Diplomat Rajiv Bhatia

Magician and Mentalist from Bihar, Kumar Satvik, Performs in US, Has Fans across Globe

100 Days of 12th Fail: Did You Know It Took 179 Drafts to Make the Final Script? More Tidbits Inside

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.