Sumit Nagal Storms into Final of Chennai Open Beating Czech Republic's Dalibor Svrcina

Chennai: Sumit Nagal secured a place in the final of the Chennai Open on Saturday outplaying Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic in two straight sets. Ever since he featured in the Australian Open this year, Sumit Nagal has been continuing his good run of form in recent times. The Indian athlete has continued his form in the ongoing edition of the Chennai Open as well. Nagal has stromed into the final of the tournament beating Dalibor Svrcina without breaking a sweat in two straight sets.

The scoreline read 6-3, 6-4 in Nagal's favour by the conclusion of the fixture. The Indian was better in winning on first serves as well as second serves as compared to his opponent. He also capitalised on the break point he got winning five out of the six he earned.

Nagal fared better in terms of winning service points as well as securing return points in the match. Also, Nagal became the fourth Indian player to enter the men's singles final of the Chennai Open after Leander Paes (1996 ATP World Series), Somdev Devvarman (2009 ATP Tour 250) and Yuki Bhambri (2018 ATP Challenger). The second-seeded player of the tournament, Nagal has been prolific with his gameplay beating every opponent in two sets in all the games he played. He will now face the winner of the semi-final between Luca Nardi of Italy and Taiwan's Chun-Hsin Tseng.