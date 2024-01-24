Stokes rues missing Bashir; spinner ruled out of first Test against India due to visa delay

Hyderabad: The England cricket team received a setback ahead of the first Test against India as spinner Shoaib Bashir is ruled out of the first Test due to the visa delay. The youngster was supposed to join the team but the unresolved visa issue has delayed him from travelling to India with his teammates.

The 20-year-old off-spinner has become the latest cricketer of Paksitani cricketer to face a visa delay while travelling to India. Moeen Ali and Saqib Mahmood had similar experiences while Australia's Usman Khawaja also faced some issues during the team's Test tour last year. England believed that the problem would be solved in time, but the spinner will now have to fly back home and this weekend will be the revised target for his arrival.

England skipper Ben Stokes said he finds it extremely frustrating to see a young player having such an experience on his first tour with the team. "We announced that squad in mid-December, and now Bash finds himself without a visa to get here. I am more frustrated for him. I didn't want this type of situation to be his first experience of what it's like to be in the England Test team. I feel for him," Stokes told ESPNcricinfo on the matter.

"But he's not the first cricketer to go through this, I have played with a lot of people who have had the same issues. I find it frustrating that we have picked a player and he's not with us because of visa issues. Especially for a young lad, I'm devastated for him. It's a frustrating situation to be in, but a lot of people have been trying to get it through. It's unfortunate and I'm very frustrated for him."

Although Bashir have experience of playing only six first-class games, he was in contention for the debut for the first Test between India and England as he impressed the team management during England's preparations and as part of the Lions Abu Dhabi camp last year. With Bashir ruled out from the first game, Tom Hartley might get a place in the playing XI as a second spinner alongside Jack Leach.

Reacting to Bashir's return to his home, India's skipper Rohit Sharma acknowledged his unfortunate situation but pointed out that he does not have control over visa office operations.

"I feel for Shoaib Bashir - Unfortunately, I don't sit in the Visa office to give you more details, but I hope he gets it quickly & enjoys our country," Rohit Sharma said in the pre-match press conference.

“I have played with a lot of people who have had the same issues.”

"I find it frustrating that we have picked a player, and he's not with us because of visa issues. It's a frustrating situation to be in, but a lot of people have been trying to get it through," he added.