Shuttler Saina Nehwal Visits Manali Temples, Enjoys Snow in Lahaul Spiti

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): Star Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal has reached Manali, the tourist town of Kullu district. During this time, she is visiting Manali and Lahaul Valley. She has come to Himachal Pradesh with her mother and had a lot of fun amidst the snow in Manali as well as Lahaul.

Visited the temples of Manali:

Saina visited Goddess Hidimba and sought blessings from deity. She also visited other temples of Manali and learned about their history by visiting various temples. Saina Nehwal also visited Atal Tunnel and after that also went to Sissu and Koksar of Lahaul Valley.

Saina, who has an Olympic medalist, is enjoying the beauty of Himachal Pradesh. 34-year-old Hisar born Saina, has posted photos of her trip to Himachal Pradesh on social media. She has also posted a photograph with her mother. According to the badminton player, Himachal Pradesh is as beautiful as Switzerland.

It is noteworthy that these days the weather pattern has changed in Himachal Pradesh. The state is witnessing rain and snowfall. There was heavy snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti in the last week. To enjoy this, tourists are heading towards the valley and are seen frolicking amidst the snow. At the same time, due to rain and snowfall, the temperature in the state has also decreased significantly.