Shuttler Saina Nehwal Visits Manali Temples, Enjoys Snow in Lahaul Spiti

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 30, 2024, 3:28 PM IST

Shuttler Saina Nehwal visited Manali temples, enjoyed snow in Lahaul Spiti

Star Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal is enjoying the beauty of Himachal Pradesh these days. Saina reached Manali and Lahaul-Spiti and had a lot of fun amidst the snow. Saina along with her mother worshiped Goddess Hidimba.

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): Star Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal has reached Manali, the tourist town of Kullu district. During this time, she is visiting Manali and Lahaul Valley. She has come to Himachal Pradesh with her mother and had a lot of fun amidst the snow in Manali as well as Lahaul.

Visited the temples of Manali:

Saina visited Goddess Hidimba and sought blessings from deity. She also visited other temples of Manali and learned about their history by visiting various temples. Saina Nehwal also visited Atal Tunnel and after that also went to Sissu and Koksar of Lahaul Valley.

Saina, who has an Olympic medalist, is enjoying the beauty of Himachal Pradesh. 34-year-old Hisar born Saina, has posted photos of her trip to Himachal Pradesh on social media. She has also posted a photograph with her mother. According to the badminton player, Himachal Pradesh is as beautiful as Switzerland.

It is noteworthy that these days the weather pattern has changed in Himachal Pradesh. The state is witnessing rain and snowfall. There was heavy snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti in the last week. To enjoy this, tourists are heading towards the valley and are seen frolicking amidst the snow. At the same time, due to rain and snowfall, the temperature in the state has also decreased significantly.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.