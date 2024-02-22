Pune Open ATP Challenger 100: Niki Poonacha Stuns Sumit Nagal in Singles

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 36 minutes ago

Niki Poonacha defeated Sumit Nagal in an All Indian singles match to advance into the singles quarterfinal of the PMRDA MahaOpen ATP Challenger 100 Men’s International Tennis Championships, organised by Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) at the Mahalunge Balewadi Stadium.

Niki Poonacha defeated Sumit Nagal in an All Indian singles match to advance into the singles quarterfinal of the PMRDA MahaOpen ATP Challenger 100 Men’s International Tennis Championships, organised by Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) at the Mahalunge Balewadi Stadium.

Pune: Niki Poonacha stunned top-seeded Sumit Nagal in an All Indian singles match to move into the singles quarterfinal as two Indian doubles teams advanced to the semi-finals of the PMRDA MahaOpen ATP Challenger 100 Men’s International Tennis Championships, organised by Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) at the Mahalunge Balewadi Stadium.

In a second-round match, Wildcard Niki Poonacha made his first-ever quarter-final at this level stunning top seed Sumit Nagal 6-4,6-3 in a match lasting 1 hour 9 minutes. Sumit Led 4-2 in the first set before Niki levelled the scores.

Niki joins another Wildcard Sasikumar Mukund In the singles quarter finals. In the quarter-finals Poonacha who made his debut in the Davis Cup against Pakistan will take on seventh-seed Australian Dave Sweeny. In contrast, Sasikumar Mukund will take on third-seed Australian Adam Walton.

In another match involving an Indian player Qualifier Alexey Zakharov of Russia kept up his splendid run stopping Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 6-4 in 1 hour 27 minute match.

Alexey Zakharov will now take on second seed Duje Ajdukovic in the quarter-finals, Ajdukovic had little trouble getting past American Tristan Boyer 6-1, 6-2 to book his spot in the last eight. Seventh seed Dane Sweeny, of Australia, scored a facile 6-4, 6-1 win over Poland’s Maks Kasinowski.

However Indian pairs continued to excel top-seeded pair of Arjun Kadhe and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan scored a 6-4, 7-6 win over Germans Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner to move into the last four

The red-hot duo Ramkumar Ramanathan/ Saketh Myneni, who claimed Challenger titles in Chennai and Bengaluru in the last two weeks, won their 10th consecutive match with a 6-2, 6-7 (4), 10-2 over another German pair of Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner, Both the teams are on the opposite sides of the draw keeping the hopes of an all-Indian double final alive.

Singles Main Draw Second Round

[WC] Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha (IND) def. [1] Sumit Nagal (IND) 6-4,6-3

[2] Duje Ajdukovic (CRO) def. Tristian Boyer (USA) 6-1, 6-2

[7] Dane Sweeny (AUS) def. Maks Kasnikowski (POL) 6-4, 6-1

[Q] Alexey Zakharov def. [WC] Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 6-4

Doubles Main Draw Quarter-Finals

[1] Arjun Kadhe (IND) / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (IND) def.Jakob Schnaitter (GER) / Mark Wallner (GER) 6-4, 7-6 (6)

Saketh Myneni (IND) / Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) def.Duje Ajdukovic (CRO) / Enrico Dalla Valle (ITA) 6-2, 6-7 (4), 10-2

[3] Dan Added (FRA) / Yunseong Chung (KOR) def. vs [WC] Siddhanth Banthia (IND) / Parikshit Somani (IND) 3-6, 7-5, 10-7

Tristian Schoolkate (AUS) / Adam Walton (AUS) def.Toshihide Matsui (JPN) / Kaito Uesugi (JPN) 6-1, 6-0

Read More

  1. ATP Rankings: Sumit Nagal drops out of top-100
  2. Bengaluru Open: Stefano Napolitano Bows out Sumit Nagal in Semi-Final
  3. Sumit Nagal Jumps 23 Places to Break into Top-100 of ATP Singles Rankings
  4. Nagal seals victory over Nardi, captures men's singles title at Chennai Open 2024

TAGGED:

Pune Open ATP Challenger 100Kaliyanda Poonacha vs Sumit Nagal

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

IIT Madras Doubles Patents Granted in 2023, Sets Record for Intellectual Property Generation

Explained | Solar Rooftop for Households: Target and Challenges

Businessman Duped of Rs 6 crore by Fraudsters on Facebook in Bengaluru; Probe Launched

'Cannot Expect Apple to Trace Stolen iPhone Using Unique Identity Number': SC

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.