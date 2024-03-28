Hockey India lauds PR Sreejesh on being appointed Co-Chair of FIH Athletes Committee

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Updated : 22 hours ago

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has appointed India's goal-keeper PR Shreejesh as the Co-Chair of FIH Athletes Committee along with Camila Caram of Chile. The FIH Athletes Committee serves as a consultative body and makes recommendations to the FIH Executive Board, FIH Committees, Advisory Panels and other bodies for the growth of the sport.

New Delhi: The International Hockey Federation has announced the appointment of the new FIH Athletes Committee, to be led by Co-Chairs Camila Caram of Chile and India's PR Sreejesh.

While Camila Caram has been assigned Co-Chair and Athletes Committee Representative in the Executive Board, Indian Men's Hockey Team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh is the Co-Chair and he will lead the planning and meetings along with Caram, a media statement issued here said on Thursday.

The FIH Athletes Committee serves as a consultative body and makes recommendations to the FIH Executive Board, FIH Committees, Advisory Panels and other bodies.

The roles also cover seeking and providing feedback to the FIH on behalf of all athletes, whilst developing and promoting resources and initiatives to athletes such as health and welfare, anti-doping, social media, creating stars to attract new fans, career preparation and management. The Committee also plays a central role in liaising with the Athletes’ Commission of the IOC and other sporting organisations to enable the sharing of information and research and ultimately develop the game of hockey.

Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey said, “It is heartening to see PR Sreejesh assume a role with the FIH that would directly impact the lives of hockey players."

"A veteran like him will have the experience and perspective to advise on the betterment of athletes who have picked up hockey sticks around the world. We are looking forward to witnessing the positive impact Sreejesh will have on the youth in this role.”

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said, "Sreejesh is an empathetic leader and we are confident, in his capacity as Co-Chair he will ensure that the voices of hockey players around the world are heeded, leading to the growth of the sport.”

