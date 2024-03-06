Paris Olympics 2024: International Olympic Committee Unveils Hockey Event Schedule

Lausanne (Switzerland): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and FIH President Tayyab Ikram on Thursday unveiled the Paris Olympics 2024 schedule for the hockey event during a ceremony held at the Olympic House. The discipline will be held between 27 July to 9 August.

The hockey tournaments of the XXXIII Olympiad will be played in the historical venue of the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes in capital city of France, Paris. A total of 12 men’s and women’s national teams each will compete to clinch the highly coveted Olympic medals, including Dutch women and Belgian men who will compete in the event as the reigning gold medalists from the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Both men’s and women’s hockey tournaments at Paris 2024 will get underway on 27 July. The first match of Hockey at Paris 2024 will be an all-European affair with Great Britain taking on Spain in the men’s Pool A match at 10:00 CEST. The women’s competition will begin on the same evening at 19:45 CEST with silver medalists from Tokyo 2020, Argentina, beginning their quest to go one step further this time, against USA in the women’s Pool B encounter.

The pool stages in both tournaments will be played till 3 August, followed by knockout matches starting 4 August. The medal matches for men’s Hockey at Paris 2024 will be played on 8 August, followed by medal matches for the women’s tournament on 9 August. To see the complete match schedule for Hockey at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, click here.

The ticket sales for the hockey tournaments at Paris 2024 also opened earlier today. The tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Introduced at the Olympic Games London 1908, men’s hockey will be played at the Olympic Games for the 25th time during Paris 2024, while women’s hockey, which made its first appearance during Olympic Games Moscow 1980, will be played for the 12th consecutive edition at Paris 2024.